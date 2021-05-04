Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$69.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. CSFB cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.83 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.11. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

