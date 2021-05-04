Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $240.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $246.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,757 shares of company stock valued at $42,438,239. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

