Whittier Trust Co. Has $127,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2,957.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,614,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

