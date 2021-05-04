Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSE:E opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

