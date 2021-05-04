Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 150 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.11.

NYSE:RACE opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average is $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $150.97 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.