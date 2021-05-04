Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,105 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after acquiring an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 132.85%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

