Whittier Trust Co. Sells 552 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NUE stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

