Whittier Trust Co. Sells 831 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,327,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

