WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Down to $14.45

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $13.85. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 2,994 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.