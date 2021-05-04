William Blair Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.45 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

