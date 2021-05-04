Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Update

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. 10,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 166.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 265,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.