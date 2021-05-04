Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

