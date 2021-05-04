Wootrade Market Capitalization Hits $321.09 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wootrade has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $321.09 million and $33.69 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00080539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.00868220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.62 or 0.09860184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045422 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

