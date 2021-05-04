Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 197.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.80. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.