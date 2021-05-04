Workiva (NYSE:WK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $88.31. 338,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In related news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,534 shares of company stock worth $9,417,163. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

