World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $130.25

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.25, but opened at $125.00. World Acceptance shares last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,840.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,559.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

