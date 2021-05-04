Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 18,081 Shares

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 18,081 shares of Wotso Property stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,101.97 ($17,215.70).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 36,590 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,932.90 ($34,237.79).

On Friday, April 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 16,824 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,039.44 ($15,742.46).

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 41,753 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,779.94 ($39,128.53).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 604,242 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$845,334.56 ($603,810.40).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 84,856 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,991.65 ($79,279.75).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 816,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,063,700.14 ($759,785.82).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 226,401 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wotso Property Company Profile

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

