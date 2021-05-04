Wownero Hits Market Capitalization of $55.12 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $55.12 million and $600,512.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

