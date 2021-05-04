WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Update

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of WPTIF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

