Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $55,730.70 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $55,730.70 or 1.00169018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.44 billion and approximately $423.09 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00219615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 169,367 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

