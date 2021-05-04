WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

