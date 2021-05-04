Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.13.

WH opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.69, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.