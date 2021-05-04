X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $14.59 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 28% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $15,537.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,711,461,461 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

