X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

