Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.86

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and $2.35 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00267175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.06 or 0.01159346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00725240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.04 or 0.99704055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.