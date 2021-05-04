XMax (XMX) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. XMax has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $937,720.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00837487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.98 or 0.09614778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044888 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

