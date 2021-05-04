XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XPO opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

