xRhodium Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $187.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00006759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001379 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004710 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001139 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020549 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

