Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

