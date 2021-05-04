Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $115.60 and last traded at $113.26, with a volume of 3258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.60.

The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 20.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

