Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,247.49

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.49 ($16.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,385 ($18.10), with a volume of 45,839 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.49. The firm has a market cap of £809.89 million and a PE ratio of -40.03.

In related news, insider Stephen Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

