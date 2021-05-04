yTSLA Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,015.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $810,283.43 and $130,015.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for $12.20 or 0.00022412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,051.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance.

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars.

