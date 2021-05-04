Yum China Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

