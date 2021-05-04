Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report sales of $13.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.13 million to $17.16 million. Affimed posted sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

