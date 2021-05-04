Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.19. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 745,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. KB Home has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306 over the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KB Home by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KB Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in KB Home by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

