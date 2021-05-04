Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is $1.45. MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

