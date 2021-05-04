Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,008,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918,142. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

