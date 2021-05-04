Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce sales of $77.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $85.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $215.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $542.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $869.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.37 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,801. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

