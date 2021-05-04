Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.14 Million

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post sales of $491.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.55 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $573.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

AEL opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $39,492,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

