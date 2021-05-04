Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.