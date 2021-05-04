Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $5.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings per share of $5.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.02 and the lowest is $3.34. CACI International posted earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $17.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.14 to $18.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.16 to $17.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.44. 194,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CACI International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

