Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.77. Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.75. 173,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,235. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

