Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 5,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.