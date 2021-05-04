Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post sales of $339.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.40 million and the lowest is $332.80 million. Materion posted sales of $271.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MTRN opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

