Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $301.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.04 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,111. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 710.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Strategic Education by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

