Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce $122.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $77.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $631.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 4,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 million, a P/E ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.