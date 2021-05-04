Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 595,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

