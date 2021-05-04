Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 182,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.