Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. 77,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

