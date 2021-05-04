Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 6,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.